Collision with deer on Highway MM sends man from New London to hospital

A man was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital following a collision with a deer on Highway MM, approximately 1.5 miles west of Hannibal, on October 30, 2023, at 10:42 p.m.

Jack C. Merrick, 29, of New London, Missouri, was driving a 2023 Volkswagen Taos 4Motion westbound on Highway MM when a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. The Volkswagen sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Heartland Towing.

Merrick, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, suffered moderate injuries. He was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment.

The accident was investigated by Corporal Hicks of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.