Obituary & Services: Gary Duane Pollard

Gary Duane Pollard, age 80, a lifelong resident of Polo, MO, passed away Monday morning, October 30, 2023, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, Missouri. Gary was born on April 7, 1943, to Floyd Thomas and Zella Pauline (Burnell) Pollard in Polo. He graduated from Polo High School in 1961. On September 4, 1965, Gary married Carolyn Shanks at Prairie Ridge Church, where he was a member.

In addition to farming with his father and son, he worked at Reynolds Chevrolet Dealership in Richmond and later retired from the Polo School District as a custodian, where he formed many friendships. Gary was known for his strong work ethic. He also served on the Polo School District Board of Education. While he might not initiate conversations, Gary enjoyed talking with friends, acquaintances, and even strangers; he was an adept communicator. Gary’s legacy is one many admire, and he took immense pride in his family, who in turn were proud of him. His absence will be deeply felt by his loved ones.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Carolyn. He is survived by his daughter, Cary Denault (Douglas) of Bloomington, IL; son, Kevin Pollard (Wendy) of Oklahoma City, OK; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sisters Barbara Moss of Hamilton, MO, and Judy Gentry of Polo, MO. Numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members also survive him.

Instead of flowers, memorial donations are suggested for Prairie Ridge Church through the funeral home. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Prairie Ridge Church. The family will welcome friends one hour before the service at the church. Burial will take place at Prairie Ridge Cemetery. Visitation is set from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. The funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo. Contact (660) 354-2214 for more details.