Crash on Highway 36 sends two Brookfield residents to hospital

Local News October 31, 2023
Accident Graphic
On October 31, 2023, at approximately 6:32 a.m., a collision occurred on Highway 36, two miles east of Brookfield, Missouri.

The accident involved a 2002 Ford F150 driven by Jessica G. Noker, 32, of Brookfield, Missouri, and a 2020 Hyundai Kona driven by Mark V. Davis, 38, also of Brookfield, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Ford F150, which was southbound, pulled into the path of the westbound Hyundai Kona.

Jessica G. Noker, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, sustained moderate injuries. She was transported by Life Flight Eagle to University Medical Center. On the other hand, Mark V. Davis, who was wearing a seat belt, also sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Linn County Ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash and were towed from the scene by Precision Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene of the crash by the Linn County Sheriff’s Department and Brookfield Fire Department.

