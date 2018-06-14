Circuit court has extremely busy docket in latest session

Several defendants have waived preliminary hearings in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. The cases, on various charges, were bound over to the Division One docket of Thursday, June 14th or Thursday, July 12th.

Emma Nichole Brown of Trenton faces two drug-related charges and one of hindering prosecution. Bond was continued at $20,000.

Larry Edward Brown, Junior of, Lakefield, Minnesota has multiple charges including first-degree tampering, third-degree assault of a special victim, resisting arrest, attempted escape from confinement and first-degree property damage. His bond remains $50,000.

Cindy Joan Gearin of Trenton is charged with one felony of allegedly altering of lottery tickets. Her bond remains at $10,000.

Justin Lee Kleihauer of Trenton faces multiple counts. Felonies are for delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and forgery.

Misdemeanors certified to the higher court are driving while revoked or suspended, hindering prosecution, failure to register a motor vehicle, and operating a vehicle owned by another knowing the owner had not maintained financial responsibility. Bond is $25,000.

Milan resident Donna Pigg has charges for felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated and two other citations. Her bond is $12,500.

Keylee Erika Vestal of Trenton is charged with felonies of delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, possession of a controlled substance and hindering prosecution of a felony. Bond is $20,000.

Trenton resident Shawn Allen Wells has charges of first-degree property damage, felony stealing of property valued at $750 or bond. Bond is $20,000.

Several cases were bound over to the July 12th docket of the circuit court.

Daniel Lee Scott of Trenton faces charges of felony third degree domestic assault, resisting arrest, escape or attempted escape from confinement, and first degree property damage plus a misdemeanor of fourth degree assault. Bond is $15,000.

Brookfield resident Forrest L. Shoemaker faces multiple charges including second degree burglary, attempted second degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance. His bond is $20,000.

Hamilton resident William Gentile had the money owed on an original charge of tampering with a motor vehicle converted to 41 days in the Grundy County Detention Center.

Denell Berry of Trenton pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor charge of stealing. She was sentenced to 26 days in the Grundy County Detention Center, with credit given for time served. She is also to pay $300 to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Fund, $85 restitution and court costs. A plea agreement was involved.

Trenton resident Jazmine McCallum admitted violating terms of probation. The court revoked probation on a charge of second degree tampering of a motor vehicle and she received a 36 day sentence with credit given for time served.

Chillicothe resident Matthew Goerne pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of violating a protection order for an adult. Imposition of sentence suspended and he was placed on probation for two years and is to pay $100 dollars per count to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Restitution Fund. A plea agreement was involved.

Trenton resident Jennifer Renee Sparks pleaded guilty to two charges while a third was dismissed in court. On charges of endangering the welfare of a child and driving while revoked or suspended, Ms. Sparks was sentenced to 23 days in Grundy County Jail on each charge. The sentences runs concurrently with each other and she was given credit for time served in jail. Ms. Sparks is to pay $100 to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Fund and costs. A plea agreement was involved.

Excelsior Springs resident Joshua Dee Phillips, on a plea agreement, pleaded guilty to a charge of stalking in the second degree. Phillips was sentenced to serve ten days in the Grundy County Jail and given credit for time served. Phillips also is to pay $100 to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Fund and costs.

Browning resident Robert Lee Wood appeared in the Associate Division to pay part of the money owed from his court cases. The remaining $133 owed was converted to 13 days in the Grundy County Jail with credit given for time served. This was on a charge of violation of an order of protection for an adult. On a charge of passing an insufficient funds check, it was noted Wood owed $1,000 in restitution. The court ordered Wood to pay $75 a month to the prosecuting attorney’s office.

