No discussion on process for selecting Police Chief at Trenton City Council meeting

There was no discussion during the public portion of the Trenton City Council meeting earlier this week on the process for selecting the next chief of police at Trenton.

Tommy Wright who has resigned from the police chief position effective July 6th attended the city council meeting as the police chief usually does. City Administrator Ron Urton says the selection process for police chief will follow city code. He noted the Police Personnel Board will collect applications and conduct interviews with finalists. Then a list will be provided to the city council to make the final decision.

Regarding appointments to various city boards and commissions, Mayor Nick McHargue announced that Tim Allnutt has resigned from the police personnel board. The mayor said he’d have an appointment to present for the council to consider at the next meeting. Gary Schuett was re-appointed to a term on the police personnel board. Holdover members are Verna Kelsey and Rex Stuart.

Two new members were appointed, with council approval, to the Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission and to the Trenton Board of Adjustments. Selected were Tom Stickler and Chris Betz. They replace Mike Johnson and Rich Hattesohl respectively. Larry Leininger was re-appointed to his seat. Holdover members are Jean Peace and Roger Hawkins. Members for the planning and zoning board for their term in office are Mayor Nick McHargue or councilman Dave Mlika.

