Christian artists to perform at Resound Fest music festival

Christian artists will perform at a free outdoor festival near Bethany next month. Artists will perform on two stages at the Resound Fest at the Miracle Hills Ranch on June 10th and 11th.

Artists scheduled to perform that Friday, starting at 3 o’clock in the afternoon, include Josiah Gardiner, Brendyn, Thirteen Two, Nathan Sheridan, Ben Fuller, Tasha Layton, and Cain. Artists to perform that Saturday, starting at 1 o’clock, include Joe Guerra, Kerwood, Erskin, Nathan Sheridan, Break the Fall, Jordan St. Cyr, Cochren and Company, and Matthew West.

Businesses, individuals, and churches have donated to cover the cost of Resound Fest, but a love offering will be taken each night at the Main Stage. There will also be donation stations on the festival grounds.

The event will also include paintball, a water slide, a swimming pool, paddle boats, canoes, sand volleyball, basketball, and shopping. Activity bracelets can be used for water slides, swimming pools, paddleboats, and canoes. A bracelet costs $10. Paintball is a separate fee. Activities will be open on both days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m..

General parking is free. There is a $20 donation for a closer parking spot.

Camping is available on the festival grounds for a fee. There is a free shower house on the campgrounds. Port-o-Potties are also located on the campgrounds.

More information for the event on June 10th and 11th can be found on the Resound Fest website.