Carroll County Memorial Hospital reopens emergency walk-in entrance effective June 2

Carroll County Memorial Hospital announces, effective 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, it will move the Emergency Walk-In Entrance back to its previous location.

“Moving the Emergency Walk-In Entrance over two years ago was a necessity in the fight against a global pandemic,” said Scott Thoreson, Chief Executive Officer. “However, we believe COVID-19 numbers have reduced to a point we feel we can reopen this additional entrance.”

As of 1 p.m. on June 2, patients and visitors will be able to enter CCMH through these entrances:

Main Entrance: open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Emergency Walk-In Entrance: 7 days a week, 24 hours a day

CCMH Medical Plaza: Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CCMH 4 Corners Café: Monday-Friday 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Masks are still required for everyone entering CCMH. Patients and visitors entering the facility must be free of COVID symptoms listed at the entrance signage. If patients have any of those symptoms, they must inform staff at the time of check-in.

“As we continue to loosen COVID-19 policies and procedures at CCMH, we ask patients, staff, and visitors to remain diligent,” said Dr. Andy Horine, CCMH Chief Medical Information Officer. “Germs are easily spread and hand hygiene is of utmost importance.”

CCMH remains focused on providing outstanding care and continues to work in close partnership with state and local health departments and the CDC, and will continue to reevaluate processes as conditions evolve.

For more information about the services at Carroll County Memorial Hospital, visit the Carroll County Memorial Hospital website or call 660-542-1695.