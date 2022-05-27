Caldwell County Health Department to hold scavenger hunt for kids

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Caldwell County Health Department will hold a scavenger hunt for children in June.

Participants will be split into three age groups: six years old and younger, seven to 12, and 13 to 15. Parents and guardians can email the health department with the age group their children are in, and a scavenger hunt form will be sent to them.

Children can go outside, take a walk, and see how many items they can find. After the scavenger hunt form is complete, it can be returned to the Caldwell County Health Department for a prize.

Sign up for the June scavenger hunt by emailing Amanda Railsback