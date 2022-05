Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Jewett Norris Library in Trenton will hold activities for children and adults as part of its summer reading program.

Activities will be held in the Hoover Theater every Wednesday from June 1st to July 27th. Tiny Tykes, for children through fourth grade, will be at 10 a.m. Other activities for fifth graders to adults will be at 10:30.

More information on the “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Program can be found on the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library Facebook page.