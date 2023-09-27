Chillicothe woman injured in crash east of Princeton on Highway 136

Local News September 27, 2023September 27, 2023 Digital Correspondent
A two-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 136, six miles east of Princeton, near Gazel Ave, on September 26, 2023, at 12:50 p.m. The incident was investigated by Sergeant D.P. Little of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Austin R. Richardson-Blades, 27, of Huntley, Montana, was driving a 1999 Ford F250 eastbound on Highway 136 when he drove into the westbound lane pulling a long single-row hay trailer. As Richardson-Blades attempted a sharp right turn onto Gazel Ave, Maggie R. McConville, 30, of Chillicothe, who was also traveling eastbound in a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse, skidded onto Gazel Ave. The front corners of both vehicles clipped each other during the incident.

The Ford F250 came to rest on its wheels facing east on Gazel Ave, with the hay trailer partially blocking Highway 136. The Chevrolet Traverse continued traveling eastbound and eventually came to a stop east of Gazel Ave, also on its wheels facing east.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. McConville sustained minor injuries and was transported by Mercer County EMS to Wright Memorial Hospital for treatment. The Ford F250 sustained minor damage and was towed from the scene by Willis Tow. The Chevrolet Traverse, which suffered moderate damage, was left at the scene to be removed by the owner later.

Digital Correspondent

