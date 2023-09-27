Woman from Hale falls asleep at the wheel, crashes into creek

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

An accident occurred late Tuesday night on Route J near County Road 261st in Carroll County, Missouri. Margaret Ellis, a 66-year-old woman from Hale, Missouri, was driving her 2002 Buick Rendezvous eastbound when she reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ellis’s car crossed the roadway, went off the left side, and struck a culvert. The impact caused the Buick Rendezvous to come to rest in a nearby creek.

The extent of the damage to the car was so severe that it had to be towed from the scene by L & L Towing.

Ellis sustained serious injuries in the crash. It is not known if she was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. She was transported by Life Flight to North Kansas City Hospital for medical attention.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the scene of the crash.

