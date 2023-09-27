Woman from Hale falls asleep at the wheel, crashes into creek

Local News September 27, 2023September 27, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Lifeflight Medical Helicopter
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More
0 Shares

An accident occurred late Tuesday night on Route J near County Road 261st in Carroll County, Missouri. Margaret Ellis, a 66-year-old woman from Hale, Missouri, was driving her 2002 Buick Rendezvous eastbound when she reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ellis’s car crossed the roadway, went off the left side, and struck a culvert. The impact caused the Buick Rendezvous to come to rest in a nearby creek.

The extent of the damage to the car was so severe that it had to be towed from the scene by L & L Towing.

Ellis sustained serious injuries in the crash. It is not known if she was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. She was transported by Life Flight to North Kansas City Hospital for medical attention.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the scene of the crash.

Post Views: 433
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More
0 Shares

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.