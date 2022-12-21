Chillicothe woman arrested in Grundy County

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Chillicothe woman was arrested in Grundy County December 19th after an alleged incident December 18th.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 50 year old Angel Maureen Stewart has been charged with the felonies of first degree property damage and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person. Her bond was set at $5,000 cash only. Special conditions include North Missouri Court Services and not having contact with the alleged victim. She is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court December 27th.

Court documents accuse Stewart of knowingly damaging a 2005 Toyota minivan, which was owned by Marion Davis, by driving her 2016 Buick Encore into it.

Stewart is also accused of resisting arrest by law enforcement officers Jeff Spencer and Jen Grider by fleeing in her vehicle while intoxicated. She allegedly drove at a high rate of speed, ran stop signs, and refused to stop, putting any bystanders in harm.

