Two die in Saturday afternoon crash

Local News December 21, 2022December 21, 2022 John Anthony
Fatal Crash News Graphic
Two drivers were killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Clay County.

The highway patrol identified them as 73 year old James Massa of Excelsior Estates and 88 year old Victoria Kohler of Lawson.

The highway patrol’s major crash investigation team assisted troopers with the investigation. The patrol said a sport utility vehicle driven by Massa crossed the center of Salem Road – colliding with the oncoming car driven by Kohler.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Their vehicles were demolished. The report noted Kohler was wearing a seat belt while Massa was not.

