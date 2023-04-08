Chillicothe Spring Wine Walk set for May 5, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Visit the downtown Chillicothe area for sipping, strolling, shopping, and fun. Enjoy live music in historic downtown Chillicothe. Bring your friends and make new ones.



Sample an array of wine beverages at the Spring Wine Walk on Friday, May 5, 2023. Main Street, is partnering with downtown merchants to provide wine samples, light snacks, and musical entertainment. The Wine Walk will begin at 4:30 pm at Silver Moon Plaza located at 707 Webster Street.

Enjoy local and area musicians located throughout downtown with a bonus concert at the end of the evening. Many downtown shops will offer sales and promotions during the evening, so sip and shop at your leisure. Be sure to ask about package hold and pickup service for your purchases.

Tickets can be purchased online on the Eventbrite website Check-in begins at 4:30 pm at Silver Moon Plaza, 707 Webster Street, where you will receive a wristband and an event map. Tasting participation is for those aged 21 and older. Identification will be required for proof of age. This is a rain-or-shine event.

Related