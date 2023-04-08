Spickard Fire Protection District responds to grass fire

April 8, 2023
The Spickard Fire Protection District responded to a grass fire on Friday afternoon, April 7th.

Melody Chapman with the fire department reports an acre or two burned at 396 Northeast Rock Lane. Two brush trucks and one pumper truck responded to the fire on land belonging to Tyler Grooms.

Chapman says the landowner burned brush on April 6th, and the fire rekindled, causing the response of firefighters.

The fire came within reach of an abandoned house, but it was not damaged. No injuries were reported.

Spickard Fire was on the scene for approximately 45 minutes.

