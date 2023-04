Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a field fire on Route A on April 7th.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered approximately four acres of pasture on fire with the owner attempting to control the fire. Firefighters unloaded a utility terrain vehicle and began putting water on the fire, using approximately 100 gallons of water to extinguish the fire.

The owner’s name was not released.

