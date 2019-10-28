Chillicothe police respond to possible burglary

Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to a possible burglary in progress in the 1000 block of Olive Sreet.

Officers discovered a female, who was a former tenant, had entered the residence unlawfully. Contact was also made with a 34-year-old white male who gave officers false identification information. Officers later were able to learn the male’s identity who was then arrested for an active arrest warrant for a parole violation, with additional charges now pending. He was transported to the Police Department for processing. He was then transported to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

No names were released by the department to the media.

