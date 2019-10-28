Long-time Chillicothe football coach, Bob Fairchild, dies at 87

Long-time Chillicothe football coach, Bob Fairchild, died Saturday at the Morningside Center of Chillicothe. He was 87 years old.

Beginning in 1963, Fairchild coached football at Chillicothe for 34 years, winning 287 games. Highlights include 19 conference championships and five state championships in classes 3-A and 4-A.

Survivors include his wife Karen Fairchild of the home. Others within the area: sons Robert David Fairchild of Chillicothe and Perry Lincoln Fairchild of Moberly.

The funeral service for Bob Fairchild will be this Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 2 o’clock at the Chillicothe United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Edgewood Cemetery of Chillicothe.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Chillicothe Hornets Football Program for the upkeep of Bob Fairchild Field. Arrangements are by the Lindley Funeral Home of Chillicothe.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 119 Shares