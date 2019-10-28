November dates for Veteran assistance announced

Three November dates and locations have been announced to meet with a Veteran’s service officer for this area.

The service officer will be at the Trenton VFW Hall Friday, November 1st from 7 until noon, at the Chillicothe American Legion Hall Wednesday, November 6th from 10 to 2 o’clock and the Veterans Service officer will be at Trenton Hy-Vee for Veterans Day, November 11th, from 7 that morning until 2 o’clock in the afternoon. At each location, the officer will assist with paperwork and answer questions.

Those attending are to take a copy of their DD 214 and all paperwork. The Vet Center counselor will be available this Friday, November 1st in Trenton

at the VFW Hall. The visit is from 9 to 12 noon. The counselor works with those having post-traumatic stress disorder and provides readjustment counseling.

Discharged and active military are welcome to meet with the counselor.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 3 Shares