Chillicothe police, Missouri State Highway Patrol team up during enforcement effort on Saturday

The Chillicothe Police Department, in partnership with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, conducted a traffic enforcement detail Saturday night.

Sergeant Dysart said the enforcement detail was in place to look for traffic violations and impaired drivers, as well as to improve the safety of those on the road traveling.

During two hours from 9 until 11 pm, Dysart reported a total of 34 traffic stops. There were violations consisting of defective equipment, speeding, expired registration, failing to signal, no proof of insurance, not wearing a seat belt, and driving while suspended.

