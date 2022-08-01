Above normal rainfall recorded during July, 2022 in Trenton, daily highs slightly below normal

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The July weather summary included significantly above normal rainfall at the water plant in western Trenton where readings are taken for the National Weather Service.

The six and four-tenths inches of rain(6.40) were more than two inches above normal for July 2.09 inches above normal to be exact. There were two daily precipitation records established during the month of July in Trenton. They were two and 31-hundredths inches (2.31 inches) on July 7th and one inch 34-hundredths (1.34 inches) on July 26th.

The 6.40 inches of rain during July at the water plant was considerably more than elsewhere in Trenton. Grundy County Emergency Management coordinator Glen Briggs recorded 5.54 inches of rain at his measuring site on east 5th Street in Trenton. The Barton Farm Campus at the southeast edge of Trenton recorded 4.64 inches of rain. Normal rainfall during July in Trenton is 4.31 inches of rain.

Yearly precipitation at the Trenton Water Plant through the end of July was 23.81 inches which was 68 hundredths (.68) of an inch above normal. The total includes rain and melted precipitation.

The official July precipitation total in Trenton was nearly identical to the amount of rain measured in July of 2021 at the water plant. There were 6.42 inches of precipitation in July 2021, two hundredths of an inch more than July of 2022.

High temperatures during July 2022 in Trenton averaged nearly 86 degrees which was nearly three degrees below normal. The hottest temperature was 96 degrees on July 23rd. Highs reached 95 on both July 4th and 5th. In all, highs were in the 90s on nine dates during July in Trenton.

Low temperatures during July in Trenton averaged 68-1/2 degrees, which was one-point-three degrees (1.3) above normal. The coolest low was 58 degrees on July 30th. The warmest low was 81 degrees on July 24th.

Entering July 2021, the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center indicated above normal temperatures were likely in our area. That turned out to be right on lows but wrong on highs. In addition, below-normal precipitation was favored, which ended up being wrong.

The Climate Prediction Center reports a good chance for temperatures to average above normal during August 2022 and below normal precipitation is slightly favored.