MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of August 1, 2022

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of August 1 – 7.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Atchison County

Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over I-29 through mid-August. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through August. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-29 – Bridge deck repair project at the bridge over Rock Creek south of Exit 107, through August. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 12-foot width restriction (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge deck repair at the bridge over I-29, August 1 – 5. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 12-foot width restriction. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to guide motorists through the workzone.

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Tarkio to the Brownville Bridge, August 1 – 5

Route MM – Culvert replacement at 300th Street, August 3

Buchanan County

Route K – Resurfacing project from I-29, north of Amazonia (Andrew County) to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through November. One lane is closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Caldwell County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County) to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED for a slide repair project from Route C to County Road 217, through early August. (Contractor: Mera Excavating, LLC)

Route V – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Miami Station Branch Bridge through mid-September. (Contractor: Gene Haile Excavating, Inc.)*

Route 139 – Permit utility work from County Road 230 to County Road 210, August 1 – 5. The road will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers guiding motorists through the work zone.

Route B – CLOSED for pothole patching from County Road 296 to County Road 263, August 1 – 5, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Palmer Creek Bridge, west of Route MM near Brunswick, through November. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route 129 – CLOSED for pavement repair from Route P to Route D, August 1, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 129 – CLOSED for pavement repair from Route D to Route O, August 2, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 129 – CLOSED for pavement repair from Route O to Route W, August 3, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route HH – CLOSED for pavement repair from Route W to Route 129, August 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for an intersection improvement project from Route 116 to 251st Street through September.

Route 116 – Intersection improvement project at U.S. Route 69 through September.

No access to U.S Route 69 south of the intersection through the end of the project.

No access to U.S. Route 69 north of the intersection and no access to Route 116 from U.S. Route 69, either direction, through July.

Route 116 traffic will be diverted to a single-lane bypass road through early August. Temporary traffic signals are in place.

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound from mile marker 48 to mile marker 40, August 1 – 5. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 14-foot width restriction.

Route 116 – CLOSED for pothole repair from U.S. Route 169 to the Buchanan County line, August 1 – 4, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Daviess County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

I-35 – Concrete replacement northbound from mile marker 75 to mile marker 77, August 1 – 2. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock.

Route N – Pothole patching, August 2 – 3

Route B – Pothole patching, August 3

Route P – Pothole patching from Route K to Route YY, August 4 – 5

DeKalb County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through mid-August. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane, around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route 6 – Permit utility work from Fairview Road to Maple Road, August 1 – 3. The road will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers guiding motorists through the work zone.

Route E – Permit utility work from Hedge Road to Hebron Road, August 1 – 3. The road will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers guiding motorists through the work zone.

U.S. Route 36 – RAMPS CLOSED from U.S. Route 36 to both north and southbound I-35 in Cameron (exit 54), August 2, 6 a.m to 7 p.m.

I-35 – RAMP CLOSED from southbound I-35 to U.S. Route 36 in Cameron (exit 54), August 3, 6 a.m to 7 p.m.

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED from U.S. Route 36 to southbound I-35 in Cameron (exit 54), August 3, 6 a.m to 7 p.m.

I-35 – RAMP CLOSED from northbound I-35 to U.S. Route 36 in Cameron (exit 54), August 6, 6 a.m to 7 p.m.

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED from U.S. Route 36 to northbound I-35 in Cameron (exit 54), August 6, 6 a.m to 7 p.m.

Gentry County

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from 257th Street to 245th Street at the Grantham Creek Bridge through August.

Grundy County

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE 105th Street to 100th Street, August 2, 7 a.m to 2:30 p.m.

Route W – CLOSED for bridge deck repair at the Hickory Creek Bridge, August 2, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE 108th Street to NE 70th Street, August 3, 7 a.m to 2:30 p.m.

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE 122nd Street to Route JJ (Mercer County), August 4 – 5, 7 a.m to 2:30 p.m. daily

Harrison County

Route A – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over I-35 through September.

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through October. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Route N – Bridge maintenance at the Thompson River Bridge, August 1 – 11. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED under I-29 for a bridge deck replacement project through early August. Access at the I-29/U.S. Route 59 interchange at Exit 92 near Craig will be impacted.

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project through early August. Interstate traffic is being rerouted to the on/off ramps at Exit 92 to bypass the bridge reconstruction.

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue, and from Route 111 north of Forest City to the Little Tarkio River, through December. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Del Rio Road – CLOSED north of U.S. Route 159 for a pavement improvement and flood remediation project, through mid-August. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 111 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 159 to Route 118, August 1

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route HH to Route C, August 2, 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 111 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Craig to Route 118, August 3, 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from Oregon to I-29, August 1 – 5

Linn County

Route CC – CLOSED to local traffic only for a culvert replacement from Route O to Route CC, August 1 – 4, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Route 129 – Permit work at the bridge over Badger Creek, August 3 – 5, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The road will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone.

Route 139 – Permit work at the bridge over Parsons Creek, August 4 – 5, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The road will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone.

Route V – CLOSED to local traffic only for pothole repairs from Route M to Route C, August 4 – 5, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Livingston County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, just over the Linn County line, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek, through October. U.S. Route 36 will remain open through the project, but one lane may be closed in either direction. Single-lane closures could remain up around-the-clock. Some on/off ramps may close during resurfacing. Advanced notice will be provided for all ramp closures. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project is currently scheduled to be part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting.

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 522 to County Road 520, August 3 – 4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route O – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route N to County Road 515, August 5, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mercer County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Sandy Creek Bridge through late August.

Route U – CLOSED for culvert replacements from U.S. Route 36 to Route D, August 1 – 5, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route NN – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NE 122nd Street (Grundy County) to Route JJ, August 4 – 5, 7 a.m to 2:30 p.m. daily

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED at the Long Branch Bridge, east of Maryville, through August. A signed detour is in place.

Route KK – Pothole patching from Elmo to Route D, August 1 – 2

U.S. Route 136 and Route U – Shoulder work, August 1 – 5

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 382nd Street to 390th Street, August 3, 6:30 a.m to 3 p.m.

Route AB – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to Route 46, August 3 – 4

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route Y to Elkhorn Trail, August 4, 6:30 a.m to 3 p.m.

Route JJ – Pothole patching from Route FF to Route 148, August 5

Sullivan County

Route N – Permit work at the bridge over Little Yellow Creek, August 1 – 3, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The road will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone.

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route C to Table Road, August 1 – 3, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Worth County

Route 46 – Bridge maintenance at the Middle Fork Grand River Bridge, August 1 – 4. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a temporary traffic signal guiding motorists through the work zone.