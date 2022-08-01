University of Missouri Extension hosting free Strip Trial Scouting Schools

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The University of Missouri Extension will host free Strip Trial Scouting Schools throughout the state from late July through mid-August.

Mandy Bish, MU Extension Integrated Pest Management coordinator, will lead the four schools, which she says will vary slightly by region.

Topics include an overview of the Missouri Strip Trial program and 2018-21 foliar fungicide trial data, hands-on scouting for soybean diseases, resources for weed identification and herbicide injury, and discussions about other pressing disease concerns.

Sessions run an estimated 90-120 minutes. All schools will be held in local fields except for the session in Portageville, which will be at the MU Fisher Delta Center. The scouting schools are free of charge. More information is available from the MU Extension specialist listed for each event. Advance registration is not required.

Locations, dates, and contacts

The foliar fungicide trials within the Missouri Strip Trial Program are supported by the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council.

Learn more about the Missouri Strip Trial Program at striptrial.missouri.edu.