Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Monday, October 9, 2023

In addition to the incidents, officers with the Chillicothe Police Department conducted traffic stops, and business checks, and responded to 58 other calls for service on Monday, October 9th, 2023.

At 12:14 a.m., officers assisted Emergency Services in investigating a strange odor in the 1300 block of N. Washington Street. No anomalies were found.

At 1:49 a.m., officers discovered an open door at a building located in the 2800 block of Hornet Road. A thorough search was conducted, but nothing was found. The building was subsequently secured.

At 8:01 a.m., emergency drills were conducted at Grand River Technical School. The School Resource Officer was present at the scene.

At 11:03 a.m., officers received a request to check on the well-being of an individual in a vehicle parked in the 800 block of W. Business 36 Hwy. Upon arrival, officers could not locate the described vehicle or individual.

At 11:34 a.m., an officer returned a call to an individual seeking information on stalking and harassment. The necessary information was provided.

At 1:38 p.m., officers checked on the well-being of an individual at Third and Slack Streets. The individual was found to be okay, albeit upset over a personal matter.

At 2:10 p.m., a parking complaint was reported from the intersection of J.F. Kennedy Ave. and Vine Street. The vehicle owner was notified and agreed to relocate the vehicle.

At 2:48 p.m., officers conducted a well-being check in the 700 block of S. Washington Street. The individual was found to be in good condition and was also discovered to have a non-extraditable warrant from another Missouri municipality.

At 2:57 p.m., a two-vehicle injury crash occurred at Second and Walnut Streets. One individual was transported to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment, and both vehicles were towed from the scene. A citation was issued for failure to yield at the intersection.

At 3:23 p.m., officers received reports of a careless and imprudent driver southbound on Washington Street, who nearly caused an accident. The vehicle was last seen heading westbound on US 36, but officers could not locate it.

At 4:05 p.m., an investigation was launched into a hit-and-run incident in the 500 block of S. Washington Street. A vehicle reportedly backed into another and fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

At 4:11 p.m., officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of Third Street. Upon inspection, the vehicle was deemed to be non-suspicious.

At 4:45 p.m., property damage was reported in the 300 block of Elm Street. The complainant discovered their vehicle’s mirror on the ground upon returning home. The cause remains undetermined.

At 4:56 p.m., potential trespassing was reported in the 10 block of Jennifer Lane. It was later determined that individuals were only taking photos and had left by the time officers arrived.