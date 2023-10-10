Obituary & Services: Robert M. Wilford

Mr. Robert M. Wilford, 93, a resident of Galt, Missouri died at 9:08 A.M., Monday, October 10, 2023, at Wright Memorial Hospital, Trenton, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M., Friday, October 13, 2023, at The Galt Christian Church. Burial will be in Galt West Cemetery, Galt, Missouri.

Open visitation will be Thursday, October 12, 2023, from 9:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri.

Memorials can be made to either Galt Christian Church or Galt West Cemetery and may be left with the mortuary.

Mr. Wilford was born on April 25, 1930, in Gary, Indiana, the son of Delbert and Winnie Martin Wilford. He graduated from Galt High School in 1948 and was a veteran of the Korean conflict serving in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955 and retired from the US Postal Service as a rural letter carrier with 30 years of service.

He lived all of his life in the Half Rock and Galt communities and was a lifelong member of the Galt Christian Church where he taught Sunday School for many years.

On September 24, 1977, he was married to Bessie Myers Tolle by Bro. David Pummill at the Galt Christian Church in Galt, Missouri. She preceded him in death on April 11, 2022.

His survivors include two daughters Cheryl King, Galt, Missouri, and Leah Verlene McDonald, Kearney, Missouri; four grandchildren Kathi Brundage, Liberty, Missouri, Brad King and wife Laura, Bryan, Texas, Brett King and wife Ashley, Crowley, Texas, Suzie Morris and husband Jeff, Shawnee, Kansas; twelve great-grandchildren Gavin, Sgt. Dalton Olson USMC, Kennedy, Alleea, Olivia, Kayla, Noah, Kyler, Mercedes, Jacob, Shawn and Samantha; two great-great-grandchildren Syrus Nathan King and Braxton Geoffrey Bunck.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and great-grandson Nathan Michael King.