Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Monday, November 13, 2023

The Chillicothe Police Department reports the following incidents. Officers conducted traffic stops, and business checks, and responded to 109 calls for service on Monday, November 13th, 2023.

Early Morning Incidents

Monday, November 13th

02:50 a.m., Officers responded to the 2900 block of Washington St. in reference to a vehicle that had struck a deer. The caller advised that the deer was alive but suffering severe injuries. Officers arrived and dispatched the deer.

08:07 a.m., Officers responded to the 1100 block of Oak St. for an out-of-control student. Officers were able to defuse the situation without further incident.

09:41 a.m., Officers responded to the 10 block of S Washington St. for a report of an open door. Officers were able to contact the manager of the business and checked the building with the manager. No report was taken.

11:35 a.m., a citizen came to the Chillicothe Police Department with questions regarding a possible scam. The citizen did not follow through with the scam, and Officers advised on how to identify scams.

Afternoon Responses

01:20 p.m., Animal Control responded to the intersection of Vine and Ann St. to check on a couple of dogs. The dogs were observed to have proper food and water.

01:30 p.m., Officers responded to the 800 block of Fairway St. for a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. No injuries were reported, and a report was taken.

02:06 p.m., Animal Control responded to the 700 block of Cowgill St. to check the well-being of a dog. Animal Control observed that the dog was okay.

02:32 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Mechanic St. During the stop, Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located a controlled substance and paraphernalia in the vehicle. The male driver was arrested and later taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center pending bond posting.

02:57 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Polk and Jefferson St. for a report of a wrong-way driver. Upon Officers’ arrival, they did not observe any vehicle traveling the wrong way.

03:15 p.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Webster St. and arrested a male on a warrant. The male was later transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center pending bond posting.

03:35 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Vine St. for a report of a vehicle that had been struck while parked. Officers took a report, and the investigation is ongoing.

03:37 p.m., Officers responded to the 1300 block of Monroe St. for a report of a suicidal person. The person was later taken by medics.

Evening Activities

06:39 p.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Clay and Vine St. for a report of a 2-vehicle crash. One vehicle was towed, and no injuries were reported. Officers took a report.