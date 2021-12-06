Chillicothe police arrest two individuals after observing suspects inside closed business

Chillicothe police report an investigation led to one person being taken to jail early Sunday morning after officers observed someone inside a closed business in the 1100 block of Walnut Street.

While awaiting additional officers to arrive at the scene, police said the individual got into the vehicle parked outside of the business and proceeded to travel southbound on Walnut.

Officers initiated an investigative stop and located two individuals with active warrants with one individual having an extraditable warrant. That individual was arrested, processed, and transported to the Davies-DeKalb Regional Jail.

Chillicothe authorities have not released any names.