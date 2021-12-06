Chillicothe police arrest two individuals after observing suspects inside closed business

Local News December 6, 2021 KTTN News
Chillicothe Missouri Police Department
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print

Chillicothe police report an investigation led to one person being taken to jail early Sunday morning after officers observed someone inside a closed business in the 1100 block of Walnut Street.

While awaiting additional officers to arrive at the scene, police said the individual got into the vehicle parked outside of the business and proceeded to travel southbound on Walnut.

Officers initiated an investigative stop and located two individuals with active warrants with one individual having an extraditable warrant. That individual was arrested, processed, and transported to the Davies-DeKalb Regional Jail.

Chillicothe authorities have not released any names.

Post Views: 837
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.