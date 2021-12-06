North Central Missouri College nursing students donate AED to Cross Hall

The student nursing class of 2021 used class funds to donate an automated external defibrillator for use in Cross Hall on the North Central Missouri College Main Campus in Trenton, Missouri.

“We felt that an AED was important to us because we felt there should be one in every building in the case of a medical emergency,” said Ashley Richey, NCMC nursing student. “It gives those involved a simple way of performing possible life-saving measures for someone who is in cardiac arrest in case EMS can’t get there fast enough.”

AED’s are portable, life-saving devices designed to help people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest or other medical conditions that would cause the heart to stop beating. (Automated External Defibrillators. More information is available on AED’s by clicking here.

“The NCMC nursing department is committed to the health and safety of our community,” said Kelly Claycomb, Director of PN to ADN Program and Nursing Faculty. “We are excited our students were able to provide an AED for Cross Hall that will potentially be life-saving. We hope it will not have to be used but are grateful it will be available in case of an emergency.”