Livingston County Library hosting mini Christmas tree decorating contest

The Livingston County Library is holding its annual Mini Christmas tree decorating contest.

Those interested in entering the contest are asked to bring your decorated tree, no more than 24 inches tall, to the Library at 450 Locust Street through December 11th.

“We would love to have a small forest of festive trees to beautify our library. The public is invited to vote for their favorite either in person or on the library’s Facebook page through December 18th. The winner will be announced on December 20th.”

Trees may be picked up from December 21st through December 31st.

For more information about this program, contact Kirsten Mouton at 660-646-0547 or email Kirsten with your questions.