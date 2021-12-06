Grand River Audubon Society to meet Wednesday evening

Local News December 6, 2021December 6, 2021 KTTN News
Audubon Society Website
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print

The Grand River Audubon Society will meet Wednesday night, December 8, 2021, at the Mildred Litton Building near Chillicothe.

The program will feature the upcoming Christmas Bird Count which is scheduled for December 18th. This is a nationwide bird count that helps understand how different species are declining or increasing in certain areas.

The Wednesday night meeting will see social time beginning at 6:30 followed at 7:00 by the program.

The public is welcome to attend and refreshments will be served.

Post Views: 22
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.