Grand River Audubon Society to meet Wednesday evening

The Grand River Audubon Society will meet Wednesday night, December 8, 2021, at the Mildred Litton Building near Chillicothe.

The program will feature the upcoming Christmas Bird Count which is scheduled for December 18th. This is a nationwide bird count that helps understand how different species are declining or increasing in certain areas.

The Wednesday night meeting will see social time beginning at 6:30 followed at 7:00 by the program.

The public is welcome to attend and refreshments will be served.