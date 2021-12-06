Department of Public Safety: Trooper Costley likely prevented kidnapping following traffic stop

State News December 5, 2021December 5, 2021 KTTN News
MSHP or Missouri State Highway Zachary Costley
Share118
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
118 Shares

Trooper Zachary T. Costley, of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D, is the December 2021 Department of Public Safety Team Member of the Month for the thoroughness of his investigative work following a traffic stop, which likely prevented an attempted kidnapping.

On Aug. 8, 2021, Zachary conducted a traffic stop for a registration violation on U.S. Highway 65 in Taney County. Zachary called for backup after the driver refused to identify himself. After two officers arrived on the scene, Zachary advised the driver he was under arrest.

The driver resisted, and it required all three officers to place the man in handcuffs after a brief struggle. A search of the man’s pockets revealed a list of items that could be used in a kidnapping or planned assault – duct tape, zip ties, a bat, and a stun gun. Zachary applied for a search warrant and found some of the listed items in the vehicle. He also applied for a search warrant for the driver’s cell phone and learned the man and his wife were allegedly conspiring to kidnap their children from a foster home. A review of the foster home’s security camera footage revealed the man had recently surveilled the home.

Zachary’s vigilance and ability to recognize certain criminal behaviors and then take immediate, necessary action most likely prevented a serious violent crime from occurring.

Post Views: 824
Share118
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
118 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.