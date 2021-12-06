Governor Parson appoints Judge Jennifer Growcock to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District

State News December 5, 2021
Judge Jennifer Growcock
Governor Parson has appointed Judge Jennifer Growcock to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District.

Judge Growcock will succeed Judge Nancy Steffen Rahmeyer, who retired in October. Judge Growcock earned her Bachelor of Arts in English with minors in political science and psychology from the University of Iowa. She received a Juris Doctor from the University Of Nebraska College of Law.

Judge Growcock is active in her community as a member of the Ozark Rotary Club and both the Nixa and Springfield Chambers of Commerce.

(Photo courtesy Ballotpedia)

