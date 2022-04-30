Chillicothe man injured in crash at intersection

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Chillicothe resident was hurt Friday night when the pickup truck he was driving traveled through a T-intersection northwest of Chillicothe.

Eighty-one-year-old Larry Mabe was taken to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with minor injuries.

The accident happened five miles northwest of Chillicothe at the intersection of Route A and Highway 190 as the pickup was southbound on Route A, failed to halt at a stop sign at Highway 190, went through the t-intersection, down an embankment, struck the ground with its undercarriage. The pickup then traveled into a small grove of trees, striking several of them, and came to rest on its wheels.

Damage to the pickup was moderate and the report indicated Mabe was wearing a seat belt.