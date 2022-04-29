Resurfacing project to begin on Wednesday in Caldwell, DeKalb and Daviess counties

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A resurfacing project on Interstate 35 in Caldwell, DeKalb, and Daviess counties is scheduled to begin next week.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Herzog Contracting Corp. to complete the project which extends from Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron. The project includes three to four weeks of pavement repairs followed by milling, resurfacing, guardrail improvements, as needed, and shoulder work.

Concrete pavement repairs are scheduled to begin on May 4. The interstate will remain open through the project, but one lane may be closed in either direction around the repair sites and paving operations. Some of these single-lane closures could remain up around-the-clock to allow the pavement to cure.

Some ramps may close during the resurfacing. Advanced notice will be provided for all ramp closures.

Workers will be present during daylight hours, Monday through Saturday, weather permitting. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project, which is scheduled to be complete in mid-August.

All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.