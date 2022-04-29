Westbound lane of Highway 6 closed west of Trenton at Thompson River Bridge

Local News April 29, 2022April 29, 2022 KTTN News
One Lane Road Ahead
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The westbound lane of Route 6 in Grundy County, just west of Trenton, is closed due to deteriorating surface conditions.

Local maintenance crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation have attempted to temporarily fix a pothole that developed just west of the Thompson River Bridge until more extensive repairs can be made. The temporary fixes are not holding, so for the safety of the traveling public, crews are closing the westbound lane on Friday, April 29. The roadway will remain narrowed around the clock until a pavement repair crew can complete the work next week.

Temporary traffic signals are in place to guide motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction is also in place.

All work is weather dependent, and schedules are subject to change

Post Views: 411
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.