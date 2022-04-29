Westbound lane of Highway 6 closed west of Trenton at Thompson River Bridge

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The westbound lane of Route 6 in Grundy County, just west of Trenton, is closed due to deteriorating surface conditions.

Local maintenance crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation have attempted to temporarily fix a pothole that developed just west of the Thompson River Bridge until more extensive repairs can be made. The temporary fixes are not holding, so for the safety of the traveling public, crews are closing the westbound lane on Friday, April 29. The roadway will remain narrowed around the clock until a pavement repair crew can complete the work next week.

Temporary traffic signals are in place to guide motorists through the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction is also in place.

All work is weather dependent, and schedules are subject to change