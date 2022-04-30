Two seek treatment at hospital following crash in Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Chillicothe police say two people sought treatment at Hedrick Medical Center following a two-vehicle accident Friday evening in the 1300 block of North Washington Street.

A report from Assistant Police Chief Rick Samsel said a vehicle pulled from a driveway to travel south on Washington Street collided with the driver’s side of a southbound vehicle. The driver and passenger in the southbound vehicle complained of injury and sought treatment.

The driver of the vehicle pulling from a lot was issued a citation accusing them of failing to yield from a private drive.

The names of the individuals involved were not released by the police.