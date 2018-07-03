Chillicothe man arrested after investigation at motel

An investigation of a possible controlled substance at a motel by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the Chillicothe Police Department Friday resulted in the arrest of a Chillicothe man.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports officers arrested 39-year-old Julius Lamont Boyd for alleged possession of a controlled substance following an investigation conducted by Sheriff’s Office Detective Ryan Ford and Police Department Detective Michael Smith. He says the case involved methamphetamine being seized from Boyd.

The police learned Boyd also had an outstanding arrest warrant from Dekalb County for alleged probation violation on passing a bad check. Boyd has been charged in Livingston County with alleged felony possession of a controlled substance.

Online court information shows Boyd appeared in Livingston County Circuit Court for his arraignment Monday, and his bond was set at $10,000 cash only. The matter was continued to July 11th to set or waive a preliminary hearing.

Boyd was remanded to the custody of the Daviess-Dekalb County Regional Jail.

