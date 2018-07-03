Livingston County registration deadline for August Primary Election is July 11

The Livingston County Clerk’s Office reminds the public that the last day to register to vote for the August 7th Primary Election is July 11th.

The Livingston County Clerk’s Office reports individuals who would like to register to vote in Livingston County or change their address due to a recent move may do so in the county clerk’s office in the courthouse in Chillicothe.

Regular office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 in the morning to 4:30 in the afternoon with the office open until 5 o’clock July 11th. Individuals will be required to show appropriate identification.

Anyone with questions or the need to make special arrangements may call the Livingston County Clerk’s Office at 660-646-8000 extension 3.

