Grundy County’s unemployment rate increases in May

Grundy county’s unemployment rate has increased when comparing May with April.

The latest rate available from the state shows Grundy County has a rate of four and a half percent in May which is up by four tenths from April. The May rate is based on 218 people on unemployment out of a civilian labor force of 4,833. April’s report stated 197 were on unemployment in Grundy County. The statewide unemployment rate is three point six percent.

Other area counties with a May rate above the state average include Clinton at four point four percent, Caldwell County at four percent, and Linn County at three point nine percent. Counties below the state average for unemployment include Mercer at 3.3%; Sullivan at 3.2%; Harrison, Daviess, DeKalb, Worth, and Carroll each at 3.1%; and Putnam at 3.0%.

Livingston County is among the lowest with a May jobless rate of 2.4%.

