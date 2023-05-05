Chillicothe City Council to consider six ordinances at meeting on May 8th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council will consider six ordinances next week. The council will meet at the Chillicothe City Hall on May 8th at 5:30.

One ordinance would impose a three percent sales tax on tangible personal property retail sales of adult-use marijuana sold within the City of Chillicothe subject to the approval of city voters in an election on August 8th.

Other ordinances would accept a proposal from Terracon Consultants for the city, approve a contract with J and M Display for the fireworks display by the city, and authorize a limited waiver of the agreement “not to compete” for Maxim Golf. The two other ordinances would authorize a contract with MacQueen Equipment, doing business as MacQueen Emergency, through Sourcewell consortium for the purchase of a Pierce Enforcer Pumper and the purchase of Parks and Recreation Department concession supplies for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

The agenda for May 8th’s Chillicothe City Council meeting also includes a discussion on declaring items as surplus and a closed session for real estate.

