Chillicothe City Council to consider six ordinances at meeting on May 8th

Local News May 5, 2023 KTTN News
Chillicothe City Hall sign
The Chillicothe City Council will consider six ordinances next week. The council will meet at the Chillicothe City Hall on May 8th at 5:30.

One ordinance would impose a three percent sales tax on tangible personal property retail sales of adult-use marijuana sold within the City of Chillicothe subject to the approval of city voters in an election on August 8th.

Other ordinances would accept a proposal from Terracon Consultants for the city, approve a contract with J and M Display for the fireworks display by the city, and authorize a limited waiver of the agreement “not to compete” for Maxim Golf. The two other ordinances would authorize a contract with MacQueen Equipment, doing business as MacQueen Emergency, through Sourcewell consortium for the purchase of a Pierce Enforcer Pumper and the purchase of Parks and Recreation Department concession supplies for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

The agenda for May 8th’s Chillicothe City Council meeting also includes a discussion on declaring items as surplus and a closed session for real estate.

