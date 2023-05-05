MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of May 8, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of May 8-14.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Atchison County

I-29 – Seal coat project from the Iowa state line to Route 111 near Rock Port through June. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

U.S. Route 136 – Scrub seal project from Route O to Route YY, May 8-9. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Route 275 – Shoulder work, May 9-12

Andrew County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through late October 2023. An 11.6-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route H – Roadside work southbound from Route A to Hickory Street in Filmore, May 9

Route T – CLOSED for permit work at the St. Joseph Sub railroad crossing from Route K to County Road 391, May 9, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Company: RoadSafe Traffic Systems)

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through late October 2023. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Concrete replacement under the Route 6 (Frederick Boulevard) Bridge from Gene Field Road to Route YY (Mitchell Avenue), north and southbound I-29 will be narrowed to one lane through July.

Guardrail night-time work, Sunday night through Friday morning, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through May 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at both the south and north Bee Creek bridges through December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Permit work southbound from Genefield Road to U.S. Route 36, May 3-26.

Route V – Permit work from Parker Road to the Platte County line, May 8 – July 8 (Company: Lan-Tel Communications)

Route 371 – Shoulder work from Route 116 to Coker Road, May 9

Route H – Shoulder work from I-29 to Route A, May 10-11

Route A – Shoulder work one-half mile south of Route O, May 11

Caldwell County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Union Pacific railroad, approximately 2 miles east of Route 13, through mid-June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Route 13 – CLOSED for a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston, through November 2023. The project will be broken up into three stages with a signed detour in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Stage 1:

May 1 through mid-July.

CLOSED: Mill Creek Drive to Route P.

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects through June.

S. Route 24 (Benton Street) over U.S. Route 65.

The north and southbound U.S. Route 24/65 bridges over Old U.S. Highway 24/Outer Road 24 and the BNSF railroad, located just south of the Benton Street Bridge.

U.S. Route 65 – CLOSED for permit work at the Brookfield Sub railroad crossing, May 9, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Company: RoadSafe Traffic Systems)

Routes KK, VV, WW & DD – resurfacing and pavement markings, May 8-12

Chariton County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the East Fork of Bee Branch Bridge through mid-September. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route PP – CLOSED for pothole patching, May 9-12, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Daviess County

Route 190 – Pothole patching from south of Jamesport to Route V, May 9-10

Route B – Pothole patching from I-35 to Route 13, May 11-12

Route YY – Pothole patching, May 12

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement eastbound from U.S. Route 59 to Bob Griffin Road, May 5-12. The road will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock.

Route A – Pothole patching, May 9-12

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in a replacement project scheduled to be a part of the September 2023 letting for contractor bids.

U.S. Route 169 – Scrub seal project from U.S. Route 136 to Route 46 (Worth), May 10-24. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Wolf Creek Bridge, between Routes 6 and WW, through early July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge, between Route WW and F, through early July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Route 146 and 30th Avenue, through mid-September. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists. Access to/from 30th Avenue will be closed through late June. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route B – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project, May 10-17 (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route E – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project, May 10-17 (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Harrison County

Route O – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Donaby Creek Bridge, on May 10

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Big Creek Bridge, on May 11

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Trail Creek Bridge, on May 12

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River near Rulo, Nebraska, to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue through November 2023. Temporary traffic signals and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route C – CLOSED for concrete repair from County Road 140 to Route N, May 9, 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route P – CLOSED for concrete repair from Route 118 to U.S. Route 159, May 10-11, 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

U.S. Route O – CLOSED for permit work at the St. Joseph Sub railroad crossing from Trinity Road to Route T, May 10, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Company: RoadSafe Traffic Systems)

U.S. Route T – CLOSED for permit work at the St. Joseph Sub railroad crossing over Route T, May 11, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Company: RoadSafe Traffic Systems)

U.S. Route T – CLOSED for permit work at the St. Joseph Sub railroad crossing at County Road 310, May 11, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Company: RoadSafe Traffic Systems)

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement from Route B (Livingston County) to Route EE, May 9-11

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July 2023. (Contractor: L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Blackwell Creek, 1.2 miles east of Route 65 near Chillicothe, through June 2023. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane, in each direction with a 10-foot width restriction in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement from Route B to Route EE (Linn County), May 9-11

Route H – Pothole patching from Route J to Route 139, May 9-10

Mercer County

Route B – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project, May 8-10 (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route D – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project, May 8-10 (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over the Nodaway River, near Quitman, through June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route EE – Scrub Seal project from Route NN to Route 46, May 9-15. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zone is active. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Route B – Pothole patching from Route 148 to Imperial Road, May 9

Sullivan County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May 2023. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Route T – CLOSED at the East Locust Creek Bridge after an inspection found bridge beam deterioration. MoDOT crews will begin making temporary repairs in mid-May and expect the roadway to reopen in early June.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Yellow Creek Bridge, southeast of Milan, through September. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)

Worth County

U.S. Route 169 – Scrub seal project from U.S. Route 136 (Gentry) to Route 46, May 10-24. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Vance Brothers, Inc.)

Route M – Route D – CLOSED in 2-mile segments for a resurfacing project, May 8-17 (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

