A Chicago, Illinois man was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Harrison County on Friday, afternoon, May 5th for allegedly being a felony fugitive from out of state.

Thirty-seven-year-old Mark Easley was also accused of exceeding the posted speed limit by going 106 miles per hour in a 70 zone.

He was taken to the Harrison County Jail and is to be held on no bond.

