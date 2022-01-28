Chillicothe City Council meeting agenda on January 31st includes two ordinances

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council will hold a workshop and regular meeting in the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities meeting room on January 31, 2022.

The council may discuss city finances at the workshop that evening at 5 pm.

Two ordinances will be discussed at the regular meeting at 5:30. One ordinance would amend the city code by establishing procedures and requirements for the issuance of administrative search warrants. The other would accept bids for asbestos removal and demolition of 1547 Bryan, 624 Cherry, and 615 Vine.

The agenda for the Chillicothe City Council meeting on January 31st also includes setting a date for a workshop to discuss various topics, including animal ordinances and animal control, and a closed session to consider legal action, confidential and privileged communication, and employees and/or personnel.

