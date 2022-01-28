Audio: Senator Roy Blunt on President Biden’s plan to nominate a black woman to the bench

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring from the high court. His retirement won’t change the make-up of the six to three divide between conservative and liberal justices. Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt weighs in on President Biden’s plan to nominate a Black woman to the bench.

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring from the high court, likely in October. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he plans to push through Biden’s nomination within the next 45 days. Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says Schumer has missed many deadlines.

Blunt says Congress needs to pass a resolution within the next couple of weeks to fund the federal government for the rest of this year.

