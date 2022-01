Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton Board of Adjustments will hear a request on a variance on the front yard setback requirement to allow an addition on a house.

A public hearing will be at the Trenton City Hall on March 7th at 7 pm.

The request is from Le Tran and Anh Nguyen for a four-foot variance on the front yard setback requirement of 25 feet to allow for a 10 by 18-foot room addition to be built onto a house at 1707 East Seventh Street.

