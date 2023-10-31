Chillicothe City Council designates new emergency snow routes

The Chillicothe City Council approved an ordinance on October 30 to amend the Personnel Policies Handbook. City Clerk Amy Hess reports the changes make it so there is no limit on the miles or time an employee lives from the city. Employees can now reside in Livingston County or any county that borders Livingston County.

The council approved an ordinance designating emergency snow routes. New streets designated as emergency snow routes include First Street from Washington Street to Vine Street, Second Street from Washington to Brunswick Street, West Mohawk Road from Highway 65 to Litton Road, Trenton Road from Central Street to Litton Road, and Litton Road from Trenton Street to Mohawk. Streets removed as emergency snow routes include all of Wise and Woodard streets.

The council approved an amendment with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission in connection with a State Block Grant agreement regarding the Airport Improvement Program. The amendment involves an additional $634,082 for installing a self-service fuel system at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport.

Recommendations were approved to reappoint individuals to boards. David May was reappointed to the Railroad Board, Debbie Vaughn to the Board of Adjustments, and Doug Yates to the Historic Preservation Commission. Mike Turner and Trent Miller were reappointed to the Industrial Development Authority, and Julie Kline’s new appointment to that board was also approved.

A $7,500 Risk Management Grant was presented to the Chillicothe Fire Department.