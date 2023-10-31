Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce to host “Dueling Pianos” on November 11

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce is set to host “Dueling Pianos” on November 11. The event will commence with a social hour at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton, starting at 6:30 p.m. The main entertainment, featuring music and other performances, will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets for the event are priced individually at $30. For those interested in group seating, a table for eight is available for $250, which also includes a complimentary bottle of wine.

Due to the limited seating capacity, those wishing to attend are advised to reserve their tickets in advance. Reservations can be made by contacting the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce directly at 660-359-4324.