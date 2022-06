Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Information has been released about action taken by the Chillicothe City Council in an executive session on May 31st regarding personnel.

City Clerk Amy Hess reports Tara Rawlings’s full-time status as a dispatcher was changed to a part-time dispatcher beginning September 8th at the current salary of $15.00 per hour. Colby Moody and Shane Carriker were hired as full-time street maintenance workers.