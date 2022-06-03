Evergy customers to see small decrease in monthly bills

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Evergy Missouri West and Evergy Missouri Metro have each filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to adjust the demand side investment mechanism charge on customer bills. The charge appears as a separate line item on customer bills and allows Evergy to recover demand-side management program costs and incentives under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act.

According to the applications, an Evergy Missouri West residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month will see the charge decrease by about $2.31 per month. An Evergy Missouri Metro residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month will see the charge drop by about $2.01 per month. The changes would take effect on August 1st.

Applications to intervene and participate in the cases must be filed no later than June 21st with the Missouri Public Service Commission or by using the commission’s electronic filing and information system at psc.mo.gov.

Citizens wishing to comment should contact the Office of the Public Counsel or the Public Service Commission staff.

Evergy Missouri West provides electric service to about 347,400 customers, including in the counties of Carroll, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, Mercer, Ray, and Worth. Evergy Missouri Metro serves around 292,700 electric customers, including in the counties of Carroll, Chariton, and Livingston.