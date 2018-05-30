Chillicothe Area Arts Council to hold performances during Sliced Bread Jam Bluegrass Festival

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council will hold performances during Chillicothe’s Sliced Bread Jam Bluegrass Festival weekend.

The performances will be held at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center of Chillicothe as part of the Sliced Bread Day 90th Year Celebration July 7th and 8th.

Arts Council Administrator Mary Lou VanDeventer tells that the Clint Campbell Family from Carrollton and the Petersen Family Bluegrass from Branson will perform the afternoon of July 7th at 3 o’clock. She says the Clint Campbell Family is a group of children, who had its debut at the festival two years ago. The group was also invited to two other Missouri Bluegrass festivals that year.

VanDeventer explains that the Petersen Family is a group of adults who still performs with its parents. She says the woman is known as “The Queen of Bluegrass” will perform the afternoon of July 8th at 3 o’clock. She adds that Rhonda Vincent and the Rage have been together for many years and they make up one of the premier Bluegrass bands in the country.

A single ticket to watch the Clint Campbell Family and the Petersen Family Bluegrass costs $10 for adults and $5 for students. A single ticket for Rhonda Vincent and the Rage costs $20 for adults and $7 for students. VanDeventer says students are considered to be anyone in kindergarten through college and adds that season passes may be purchased in order to watch these two shows as well as the other Arts Council season shows. Season passes cost $65 for adults, $60 for seniors, and $120 for couples with business and corporate memberships available. The registration deadline for tickets is the end of June.

Tickets may be purchased by calling the Chillicothe Area Arts Council at 660-646-1173, emailing [email protected], or visiting the Chillicothe Area Arts Council website.

